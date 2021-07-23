Trending
July 23, 2021 / 9:06 AM

Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings

One side of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl rings features each players' name and number. Photo courtesy of Jason of Beverly Hills
One side of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl rings features each players' name and number. Photo courtesy of Jason of Beverly Hills

July 23 (UPI) -- The reigning NFL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their Super Bowl rings, which feature 319 diamonds and a complete replica of their home field, Raymond James Stadium.

Quarterback Tom Brady, his Buccaneers teammates, coaches, front office staff and other employees received the rings at a private ceremony Thursday at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Fla.

The Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa. They become the first team in NFL history to win a title at their home stadium.

The team also celebrated the victory with a visit to the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Buccaneers players screamed in celebration as they opened large black boxes, which contained the rings Thursday. The rings feature a twist-off top, a first for a Super Bowl ring, which reveals the engraved replica of the stadium below.

"We knew that this ring had to be completely unique and representative of the special journey this team took to the championship," Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said in a news release. "We wanted it to represent the camaraderie and sacrifice that our players and coaches experienced along the way.

"This ring tells the story of that journey, it reflects the heart and soul of a team like none other before it. We know it will be an emotional touchstone for everyone involved for many, many years to come."

The rings, produced by Jason of Beverly Hills, feature 15 carats of white diamonds and 14 karats of yellow and white gold. The top of the ring features two Vince Lombardi trophies, to symbolize the franchise's two titles.

Its 319 diamonds are a nod to the final score of the Super Bowl.

The word "Historic" is etched into the underside of the ring top. The inside of the ring features the scores of the Buccaneers' four postseason games. One side of the ring includes each players' name and number, the NFL logo and the team's motto: "One Team, One Cause."

The other side features the Buccaneers logo and the Super Bowl LV logo, with the score of the game. The phrase: "Trust, Loyalty, Respect" in inscribed on the inside of the ring band.

Buccaneers veterans report for training camp Saturday in Tampa.

