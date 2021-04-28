April 28 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown agreed to a one-year contract and will reunite with Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, Brown's agent said Wednesday.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that the pact includes $3.1 million in guarantees and is worth up to $6.25 million.

Advertisement

"It's official! Antonio Brown is running it back with the Buccaneers," EMG Sports Agents tweeted.

Brown, 32, made 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games last season for the Buccaneers. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro signed with the team as a free agent in October.

Brown served an eight-game suspension to start the 2020 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Brown's signing is the latest in a busy off-season of transactions for general manager Jason Licht, who continues to retain key players from last season's Super Bowl roster. The Buccaneers will bring back all 22 starters and several backups, including Brown, from last year's team.

Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Brown will again be among Brady's top pass catchers in 2021.