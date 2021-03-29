March 29 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said the franchise is leaning toward selecting former Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft next month.

"I'd have to say that's the direction we're going," Meyer told NBC Sports in a story published Monday. "I'll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I'm certainly not stepping out of line that that's certainly the direction we're headed.

"Trevor checks all the boxes, you know? The number one common quality of every great player, not just a quarterback, is competitive maniac. He's 34-2 [and] won a national title as a true freshman. [He] is a winner. ... He wants to become the best version of himself for the National Football League, which is, well, it is somewhat refreshing."

The Jaguars have been searching for a franchise signal-caller since the departure of Mark Brunell after the 2003 season. The team gave second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew the opportunity to prove he could be the long-term solution last season, but he eventually lost his job to rookie Jake Luton and veteran Mike Glennon.

Jacksonville has drafted three other quarterbacks in the first round: Byron Leftwich (2003), Blaine Gabbert (2011) and Blake Bortles (2014).

The 21-year-old Lawrence, who is the winningest quarterback in Clemson history, was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season. He finished with 10,098 passing yards and 90 touchdowns across three seasons at Clemson.