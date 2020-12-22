Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Backup quarterback Ryan Finley threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to an upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Finley completed just 7 of 13 passes for 89 yards in the 27-17 triumph on Monday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, but had timely conversions and played a turnover-free game to spark the victory.

"It's always fun to get a win and even better beating the Steelers on Monday Night Football," Finley told reporters.

The win improved the Bengals to 3-10-1 on the season. The Steelers (11-3) have now lost three consecutive games since an 11-0 start to their 2020 campaign.

Cincinnati and Pittsburgh combined for 474 total yards in the AFC North matchup, which was a physical battle between the trenches and an ugly offensive display.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a career-low seven passing yards in the first half. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble.

"The score speaks for itself," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "We turned the ball over in the early portions of the game. You can't do that versus anybody.

"We gave them a short field three times in the first half or so. It was an uphill battle the rest of the way because of that. They were able to hide the ball a little bit because of those circumstances. I thought they had a good plan."

The Steelers and Bengals each punted on their first two drives of the game. Roethlisberger then fumbled on Pittsburgh's third drive. The Bengals got a 24-yard field goal from Austin Siebert six plays later to take a 3-0 lead with 5:16 remaining in the first quarter.

Siebert then missed a field goal on the Bengals next possession before Cincinnati got the ball back from another Pittsburgh turnover. Bengals safety Vonn Bell forced that change of possession with a violent hit on Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, which caused a fumble.

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard scored a four-yard rushing touchdown on the next possession to give Cincinnati a 10-0 advantage three minutes into the second quarter.

Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander then intercepted Roethlisberger on the Steelers next drive. Finley threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Bernard on the next drive to push the Cincinnati advantage to 17 points. The Bengals held onto that three-possession lead through halftime.

The Steelers forced a three-and-out on the Bengals first drive of the second half. Roethlisberger then attempted to rally his squad with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson. The Steelers defense then forced another Bengals three-and-out before Chris Boswell hit a 25-yard field goal to cut the Cincinnati lead to seven points.

But the Bengals defense stepped up once again and forced a three-and-out before Finley added to the Cincinnati lead with a 23-yard touchdown run with 11:26 remaining.

Pittsburgh then responded with a 12-play, 64-yard touchdown drive. Benny Snell scored a one-yard rushing touchdown to end that possession. The Bengals later added a field goal with 16 seconds remaining to make the score final.

Bernard had 97 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 26 touches in the victory. Snell had 107 yards from scrimmage and a score on 21 touches for the Steelers.

The Steelers next host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday and the Bengals face the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. EST at NRG Stadium in Houston.