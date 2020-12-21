Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The NFL unveiled the complete AFC and NFC rosters for the virtual 2021 Pro Bowl on Monday, with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks leading the way in selections.

The Chiefs, Packers, Ravens and Seahawks each had a league-best seven players selected to the upcoming Pro Bowl. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers were designated as the starting quarterbacks for their respective conferences.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans joined Mahomes on the AFC roster. For the NFC, quarterbacks Russell Wilson of the Seahawks and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals were behind Rodgers.

Defensive end Frank Clark, offensive lineman Eric Fisher, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, defensive tackle Chris Jones, tight end Travis Kelce and safety Tyrann Mathieu also were named to the Pro Bowl for the Chiefs.

The Ravens have offensive tackle Orlando Brown, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebacker Matthew Judon, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, long snapper Morgan Cox, fullback Patrick Ricard and kicker Justin Tucker on the AFC roster.

For the Packers, Rodgers was joined on the NFC roster by receiver Davante Adams, cornerback Jaire Alexander, running back Aaron Jones, linebacker Za'Darius Smith, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and guard Elgton Jenkins.

Along with Wilson, Seattle has safety Jamal Adams, wideout D.K. Metcalf, linebacker Bobby Wagner, special-teamer Nick Bellore, safety Quandre Diggs and long snapper Tyler Ott on the NFC roster.

The Dallas Cowboys were among five teams without a Pro Bowl selection, with the others being the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. This is only the third time in franchise history that Dallas didn't have at least one Pro Bowl player -- 1986 and 1989 being the other years.

The 2021 Pro Bowl was initially scheduled to take place Jan. 31 in Las Vegas, but the annual game was canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the league is working with EA Sports to stage a week-long virtual experience, culminating with Pro Bowl players competing within the Madden NFL 21 video game.

Roster selections were determined by voting among players, coaches and fans. There were 26 first-time Pro Bowlers this year.

AFC Pro Bowl roster:

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans)

Running back: Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans), Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders)

Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills), Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans)

Tight end: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders)

Fullback: Patrick Ricard (Baltimore Ravens)

Offensive tackle: Laremy Tunsil (Houston Texans), Eric Fisher (Kansas City Chiefs), Orlando Brown (Baltimore Ravens)

Offensive guard: Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts), Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns), David DeCastro (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Center: Maurkice Pouncey (Pittsburgh Steelers), Ryan Kelly (Indianapolis Colts)

Defensive end: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers), Frank Clark (Kansas City Chiefs)

Defensive tackle: Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers), Calais Campbell (Baltimore Ravens)

Outside linebacker: T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), Bradley Chubb (Denver Broncos), Matthew Judon (Baltimore Ravens)

Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts), Tremaine Edmunds (Buffalo Bills)

Cornerback: Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins), Tre'Davious White (Buffalo Bills), Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens), Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots)

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers), Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos)

Strong safety: Tyrann Mathieu (Kansas City Chiefs)

Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Baltimore Ravens)

Punter: Jake Bailey (New England Patriots)

Kicker: Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens)

Return specialist: Andre Roberts (Buffalo Bills)

Special teamer: Matthew Slater (New England Patriots)

NFC Pro Bowl roster:

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers), Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks), Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

Running back: Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings), Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints), Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers)

Wide receiver: Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers), DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals), D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

Tight end: T.J. Hockenson (Detroit Lions), Evan Engram (New York Giants)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)

Offensive tackle: David Bakhtiari (Green Bay Packers), Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers), Terron Armstead (New Orleans Saints)

Offensive guard: Brandon Scherff (Washington Football Team), Elgton Jenkins (Green Bay Packers), Andrus Peat (New Orleans Saints)

Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles), Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions)

Defensive end: Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints), Brandon Graham (Philadelphia Eagles), Chase Young (Washington Football Team)

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Fletcher Cox (Philadelphia Eagles), Grady Jarrett (Atlanta Falcons)

Outside linebacker: Khalil Mack (Chicago Bears), Za'Darius Smith (Green Bay Packers), Jason Pierre-Paul (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks), Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers)

Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey (Los Angeles Rams), Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers), Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints), James Bradberry (New York Giants)

Free safety: Quandre Diggs (Seattle Seahawks)

Strong safety: Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals), Jamal Adams (Seattle Seahawks)

Long snapper: Tyler Ott (Seattle Seahawks)

Punter: Jack Fox (Detroit Lions)

Kicker: Younghoe Koo (Atlanta Falcons)

Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson (Chicago Bears)

Special teamer: Nick Bellore (Seattle Seahawks)