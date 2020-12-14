Dec. 14 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to miss the remainder of the 2020 regular season because of a hamstring injury.

Samuel suffered the injury during the 49ers' loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday. He departed the game after only one snap -- a 9-yard carry on the 49ers' first play from scrimmage -- and didn't return.

The second-year wideout underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed his second hamstring strain of the 2020 season. He missed three games earlier this year due to a similar injury.

"He's going to be out a while, not ready to put a timeline on it yet," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday. "I think we'd have to make the playoffs for him to come back."

The 49ers currently hold a 5-8 record with three games left in the regular season. They are two games out of the final NFC playoff spot and would need plenty of help elsewhere to earn the postseason berth.

If he has played his final snap in 2020, Samuel will have appeared in just seven games due to a variety of ailments. After sustaining a Jones fracture in his left foot in the off-season, he missed the Niners' first three games.

Samuel returned and played in four games, then suffered his first hamstring injury that cost him three additional games. He returned to the field again and appeared in two games -- plus the one snap against Washington on Sunday -- before his latest hamstring issue.

In parts of seven games this season, Samuel has recorded 33 receptions for 391 yards and one touchdown. During his rookie campaign in 2019, he caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three scores.