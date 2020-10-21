Oct. 21 (UPI) -- LSU announced Wednesday that it is banning Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the football program for two years as part of a series of self-imposed penalties over NCAA rules violations.

Sources told ESPN, Sports Illustrated and the Washington Post on Wednesday that LSU is losing eight scholarships over two years and reducing recruiting visits, evaluations and communication after an investigation revealed improper booster payments to its football players.

One of those violations involved Beckham -- a former star receiver for the Tigers from 2011-13 -- who gave about $2,000 in cash to four LSU football players on the field after the team's win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 13. The Level III violation led to Beckham's two-year ban from the school's football facilities.

LSU informed the NCAA about its self-imposed sanctions earlier this month in hopes that it will not be punished further.

"LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program," Robert Munson, LSU's senior associate athletic director, said in a statement Wednesday.

"We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter."

The football allegations are part of a wider NCAA investigation into LSU, which has been ongoing for the past three years. The NCAA is already investigating alleged violations by head coach Will Wade and the LSU men's basketball program.