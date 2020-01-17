Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. had 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games in 2019. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Odell Beckham Jr., after the Cleveland Browns star slapped the backside of a police officer in the LSU locker room after Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game.

New Orleans Police told NOLA.com, ESPN and USA Today they issued the warrant for a simply battery charge against Beckham Thursday morning. The incident was caught on video and posted to social media Monday, after LSU beat Clemson at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

Police were in the locker room telling LSU players they needed to extinguish cigars when Beckham walked up behind one officer and slapped him on the backside. The lieutenant told police his first reaction was to punch Beckham, but he decided against doing so. The officer later called the New Orleans Police Department and said he wanted to press charges against the football star.

As of late Thursday, Beckham had neither surrendered nor been arrested.

Beckham was also filmed handing out cash to several LSU players following Monday's game. LSU is investigating whether or not the money was authentic, which could lead to NCAA violations and student-athlete ineligibility.

Those guilty of a simple battery charge against a police officer "shall be fined not more than $500 and imprisoned not less than fifteen days nor more than six months without benefit of suspension of sentence," according to Louisiana statute 14.34.2. Simple battery is expungeable for first-time offenders.

RELATED Cleveland Browns part ways with GM John Dorsey

Beckham, 27, played at LSU before entering the NFL. He played at Isadore Newman School during his high school days in New Orleans, before earning a football scholarship from the Tigers.