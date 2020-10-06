LSU will allow fans to buy alcohol and skip temperature checks when they enter Tiger Stadium for LSU's game against Missouri on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Louisiana State University fans no longer will be required to stop for temperature checks at Tiger Stadium in an effort to shorten lines and reduce wait times at the Baton Rouge, La., facility, the school announced Tuesday.

LSU also announced that it will resume alcohol sales at the stadium.

LSU had the wellness checks in place for their first home game on Sept. 26 at Tiger Stadium. The school has limited stadium capacity to 25% this season as a safety precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"While no longer required for entry, LSU athletics officials encourage fans to conduct a self-assessment before heading to the game to check for COVID-19 symptoms," LSU said in a news release.

Fans still will be required to wear masks while seated and while they purchase alcohol. They are not allowed to consume alcohol while standing.

LSU also said more concession stands will be open for the Tigers' home next game, which is at 9 p.m. EDT Saturday. About 21,000 fans attended the Tigers home opener, a 44-34 upset loss to Mississippi State.