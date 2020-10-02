Novak Djokovic (pictured) beat Ricardas Berankis is straight sets Thursday at the French Open to advance to a third-round match against Daniel Galan on Saturday in Paris. Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE

Sofia Kenin is the highest-seeded American player still in contention at the 2020 French Open in Paris. Photo by Francis Malasig/EPA-EFE

Anthony Davis (3) and the Los Angeles Lakers have a 1-0 series lead on the Miami Heat before Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Friday in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The 2020 NBA Finals, the French Open and the Preakness Stakes pack the weekend sports schedule with plenty of action from the top athletes in the world.

NFL and college football regular season schedules feature dozens of games Saturday and Sunday. NASCAR's playoff format continues with a Cup Series race Sunday in Talladega County, Ala. Holly Holm and Irene Aldana also headline a UFC main card in a bantamweight bout Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Orlando, Fla., is the site for arguably the biggest sports event of the weekend. The Miami Heat battle the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals at 9 p.m. EDT Friday on ABC.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers to a dominant Game 1 victory at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside Walt Disney World Resort.

The Heat watched their three star players sustain injuries in the first game of the series. Miami guard Goran Dragic and center Bam Adebayo are listed as doubtful for Game 2 due to those injuries.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler sustained an ankle injury in Game 1, but is expected to play.

"There are going to be five guys in opposing jerseys on the floor and they're all dangerous, no matter who's in the lineup, no matter what their name is," James told reporters Thursday. "You have to approach it like they all can beat you as a unit.

RELATED Serena Williams withdraws from 2020 French Open due to injury

"They're on the floor for a reason."

The Lakers are heavy favorites in Game 2 and the remainder of the series. Game 3 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT Sunday in Orlando. Game 4 is at 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Game 5 could be Oct. 9 if the Heat don't sweep the series. Game 6 and Game 7 would be Oct. 11 and 13, if they are necessary.

All NBA Finals games will air on ABC.

French Open

The third round of the 2020 French Open is underway at Roland Garros in Paris. Both top seeds are still alive, with No. 1 Novak Djokovic set to battle Daniel Galan on Saturday. Women's No. 1 Simona Halep has a match against Iga Swiatek on Sunday.

American Sofia Kenin faces Irina Bara Saturday in another third-round match. No. 7 Petra Kvitova and No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka will also be in action Saturday on the women's singles circuit.

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 7 Matteo Berrettini and No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut have third-round matches Saturday on the men's singles circuit.

The third and fourth rounds of the tournament air Saturday and Sunday on Tennis Channel and can be streamed on the NBC Sports app Peacock.

Preakness Stakes

The gates for the 2020 Preakness Stakes -- the final event of the horse racing's Triple Crown -- will swing open just before 6 p.m. EDT Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is favored to win the event.

The Preakness Stakes was scheduled to be the second race of the Triple Crown on May 16, but was moved to the final event of the series due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes in June before Authentic scratched away his chance of winning the Triple Crown with a Derby victory Sept. 5 in Louisville, Ky.

Tiz the Law came in second place at the Derby and will not participate in the race this weekend in Baltimore.

The 2020 Preakness Stakes post time is 5:45 p.m. EDT Saturday. Coverage on NBC will begin at 4:30 p.m. EDT from Pimlico.

Saturday

Tennis -- French Open

Third round: 5 a.m. to noon EDT on Tennis Channel

College football

TCU at Texas at noon EDT on Fox

South Carolina at Florida at noon EDT on ESPN

Missouri at Tennessee at noon EDT on SEC Network

NC State at Pittsburgh at noon EDT on ACC Network

Texas A&M at Alabama at 3:30 p.m. EDT on CBS

North Carolina at Boston College at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

South Florida at Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Oklahoma State at Kansas at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Memphis at SMU at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2

Oklahoma at Iowa State at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Auburn at Georgia at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

LSU at Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. EDT on SEC Network

Tulsa at UCF at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2

Arkansas at Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Alternate

Virginia at Clemson at 8 p.m. EDT on ACC Network

Florida at Ole Miss at noon EDT on ESPN

Baseball

National League wild card series

Game 3: Marlins at Cubs (if necessary) at 3:38 p.m. EDT on ESPN 2

Horse racing

Preakness Stakes: Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic at 10:30 p.m. EDT

Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else after fight fight

Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena after second fight

Yorgan De Castro vs. Carlos Felipe after third fight

Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana after fourth fight

Sunday

Tennis -- French Open

Fourth round: 5 a.m. to noon EDT on Tennis Channel

NFL

Ravens at Washington at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Chargers at Buccaneers at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Seahawks at Dolphins at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Vikings at Texans at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Saints at Lions at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Browns at Cowboys at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Jaguars at Bengals at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Colts at Bears at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Cardinals at Panthers at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Giants at Rams at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Fox

Bills at Raiders at 4:25 p.m. EDT on CBS

Patriots at Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. EDT on CBS

Eagles at 49ers at 8:20 p.m. EDT on NBC

NASCAR

Cup Series: YellaWood 500 at 2 p.m. EDT on NBC

Basketball -- WNBA Finals

Game 2: Aces vs. Storm at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC

Basketball -- NBA Finals

Game 3: Lakers vs. Heat at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC