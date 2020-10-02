Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The 2020 NBA Finals, the French Open and the Preakness Stakes pack the weekend sports schedule with plenty of action from the top athletes in the world.
NFL and college football regular season schedules feature dozens of games Saturday and Sunday. NASCAR's playoff format continues with a Cup Series race Sunday in Talladega County, Ala. Holly Holm and Irene Aldana also headline a UFC main card in a bantamweight bout Saturday in Abu Dhabi.
Orlando, Fla., is the site for arguably the biggest sports event of the weekend. The Miami Heat battle the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals at 9 p.m. EDT Friday on ABC.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers to a dominant Game 1 victory at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside Walt Disney World Resort.
The Heat watched their three star players sustain injuries in the first game of the series. Miami guard Goran Dragic and center Bam Adebayo are listed as doubtful for Game 2 due to those injuries.
Heat forward Jimmy Butler sustained an ankle injury in Game 1, but is expected to play.
"There are going to be five guys in opposing jerseys on the floor and they're all dangerous, no matter who's in the lineup, no matter what their name is," James told reporters Thursday. "You have to approach it like they all can beat you as a unit.
"They're on the floor for a reason."
The Lakers are heavy favorites in Game 2 and the remainder of the series. Game 3 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT Sunday in Orlando. Game 4 is at 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Game 5 could be Oct. 9 if the Heat don't sweep the series. Game 6 and Game 7 would be Oct. 11 and 13, if they are necessary.
All NBA Finals games will air on ABC.
French Open
The third round of the 2020 French Open is underway at Roland Garros in Paris. Both top seeds are still alive, with No. 1 Novak Djokovic set to battle Daniel Galan on Saturday. Women's No. 1 Simona Halep has a match against Iga Swiatek on Sunday.
American Sofia Kenin faces Irina Bara Saturday in another third-round match. No. 7 Petra Kvitova and No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka will also be in action Saturday on the women's singles circuit.
No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 7 Matteo Berrettini and No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut have third-round matches Saturday on the men's singles circuit.
The third and fourth rounds of the tournament air Saturday and Sunday on Tennis Channel and can be streamed on the NBC Sports app Peacock.
Preakness Stakes
The gates for the 2020 Preakness Stakes -- the final event of the horse racing's Triple Crown -- will swing open just before 6 p.m. EDT Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is favored to win the event.
The Preakness Stakes was scheduled to be the second race of the Triple Crown on May 16, but was moved to the final event of the series due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes in June before Authentic scratched away his chance of winning the Triple Crown with a Derby victory Sept. 5 in Louisville, Ky.
Tiz the Law came in second place at the Derby and will not participate in the race this weekend in Baltimore.
The 2020 Preakness Stakes post time is 5:45 p.m. EDT Saturday. Coverage on NBC will begin at 4:30 p.m. EDT from Pimlico.
Saturday
Tennis -- French Open
Third round: 5 a.m. to noon EDT on Tennis Channel
College football
TCU at Texas at noon EDT on Fox
South Carolina at Florida at noon EDT on ESPN
Missouri at Tennessee at noon EDT on SEC Network
NC State at Pittsburgh at noon EDT on ACC Network
Texas A&M at Alabama at 3:30 p.m. EDT on CBS
North Carolina at Boston College at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC
South Florida at Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
Oklahoma State at Kansas at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN
Memphis at SMU at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2
Oklahoma at Iowa State at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC
Auburn at Georgia at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN
LSU at Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. EDT on SEC Network
Tulsa at UCF at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2
Arkansas at Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Alternate
Virginia at Clemson at 8 p.m. EDT on ACC Network
Florida at Ole Miss at noon EDT on ESPN
Baseball
National League wild card series
Game 3: Marlins at Cubs (if necessary) at 3:38 p.m. EDT on ESPN 2
Horse racing
Preakness Stakes: Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. EDT on NBC
UFC Fight Night on ESPN+
Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic at 10:30 p.m. EDT
Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else after fight fight
Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena after second fight
Yorgan De Castro vs. Carlos Felipe after third fight
Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana after fourth fight
Sunday
Tennis -- French Open
Fourth round: 5 a.m. to noon EDT on Tennis Channel
NFL
Ravens at Washington at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS
Chargers at Buccaneers at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS
Seahawks at Dolphins at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox
Vikings at Texans at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox
Saints at Lions at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox
Browns at Cowboys at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox
Jaguars at Bengals at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS
Colts at Bears at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS
Cardinals at Panthers at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox
Giants at Rams at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Fox
Bills at Raiders at 4:25 p.m. EDT on CBS
Patriots at Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. EDT on CBS
Eagles at 49ers at 8:20 p.m. EDT on NBC
NASCAR
Cup Series: YellaWood 500 at 2 p.m. EDT on NBC
Basketball -- WNBA Finals
Game 2: Aces vs. Storm at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC
Basketball -- NBA Finals
Game 3: Lakers vs. Heat at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC
Moments from LeBron James' career
St. Vincent-St. Mary High School senior LeBron James (L) drives around a Zanesvuille defender in Akron, Ohio, on February 14, 2003. James is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. A couple months later, the Cleveland Cavaliers coach was suspended
because James worked out with the team before he graduated from high school. Photo by Tom Cammett/UPI | License Photo
James slam dunks the ball against the Denver Nuggets in Cleveland, on November 5, 2003. The Cavaliers lost
93-89 in their home opener. Photo by Scott R. Galvin/UPI | License Photo
James keeps the ball from Charlotte Bobcats guard Gerald Wallace in Charlotte, N.C., on November 18, 2004. Earlier that year, James was chosen
as Rookie of the Year and named to the National Basketball Association All-Rookie Team. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (R) reaches in for the steal from James in Los Angeles on January 12, 2006. The Lakers defeated
the Cavaliers 99-98. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James puts in a layup over Washington Wizards Jared Jeffries in Washington, D.C., on April 16, 2006. Washington defeated
Cleveland 104-92. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo
James looks back to the bench during a timeout in the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons in Auburn Hills, Mich., on May 9, 2006. The Pistons defeated
the Cavaliers 97-91 in game two of the second round of playoffs. Later that year, James signed
a three-year extension with the Cavaliers. Photo by Scott R. Galvin/UPI | License Photo
James pumps his fist during the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on March 31, 2007. The Cavaliers won
112-108 in overtime. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James smiles before the game against the New York Knicks in New York City on December 19, 2007. The Knicks defeated
the Cavaliers 108-90. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James hits a long 3-point shot at the buzzer before halftime against the New York Knicks in New York City on March 5, 2008. James scored 50 points as the Cavaliers defeated
the Knicks 119-105. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Jason Kidd (L to R), James and Chris Paul celebrate a win over Spain to claim the gold medal
for men's basketball during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing on August 24, 2008. The United States won 118 to 107. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Coach Dru Joyce (L to R), James and director Kristopher Belman arrive at a screening of the film "More Than A Game" in Paris on September 2, 2009. The Cavaliers had finished the previous season as the Eastern Conference's top seed
. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
James goes through his pregame ritual before playing against the New York Knicks in New York City on November 6, 2009. The Cavaliers defeated
the Knicks 100-91. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James shows off his second consecutive NBA MVP trophy
before Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics in Cleveland on May 3, 2010. Photo by David Richard/UPI | License Photo
James drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on December 25, 2010. The Heat defeated
the Lakers 96-80. After seven years playing in Cleveland, James signed
with the Miami Heat summer 2010. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
James drives to the basket during the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Chicago on May 26, 2011. The Heat defeated
the Bulls 83-80. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James gets ready to play against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on April 12, 2012. The Bulls defeated
the Heat 96-86 in overtime. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James (L) and Miami Heat teammate Dwayne Wade stand on the court while the Heat shoot free throws against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round of the NBA Playoffs in New York City on May 6, 2012. The Knicks defeated
the Heat 89-87. Later that month, James won
the NBA MVP Award for the third time. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Tyson Chandler (L to R), Kevin Durant, James, and Westbrook Russell joke with teammates after receiving their gold medals
at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London on August 12, 2012. The United States defeated Spain to claim the gold 107-100. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
President Barack Obama (R) laughs as he listens to James talk about his visit to the White House and Dwayne Wade holds an "Obama" jersey, as the Miami Heat visit the East Room in Washington, D.C., on January 28, 2013. Later that year, the Heat won
their second consecutive title. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
James' shot is blocked by Brooklyn Nets Andray Blatche (C) and point guard Shaun Livingston (L) in New York City on November 1, 2013. The Nets defeated
the Heat 101-100. Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo
James wears a jersey with his nickname, "King James," on the back against the Brooklyn Nets in New York City on January 10, 2014. The Nets defeated
the Heat 104-95 in double overtime. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James stands on the floor during a timeout against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on March 9, 2014. The Bulls defeated
the Heat 95-88 in overtime. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPi | License Photo
James honors the fallen Eric Garner
with a T-shirt that says "I can't breathe" as he is introduced at the start of the game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York City on December 8, 2014. ***He's back on the Cavs**** UPI/Rich Kane | License Photo
James drives the the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler defends during Game 3 the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs in Chicago on May 8, 2015. The Bulls defeated
the Cavaliers 99-96 and lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James (L) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith laugh as they watch their teammates finish off the Chicago Bulls in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs in Chicago on May 14, 2015 in Chicago. The Cavaliers defeated
the Bulls 94-73, winning the series 4-2 and advancing the the Eastern Conference Finals. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James fires a jump shot over Brooklyn Nets Wayne Ellington in New York City on January 20, 2016. The Cavaliers defeated the Nets 91-78. In late 2015, James ranked
in the top 25 of NBA top scorers and top assisters. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James (L) introduces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Cleveland on November 6, 2016. Earlier in the year, James wrote
a column in support of Clinton's candidacy. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
James arrives on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 in New York City on December 12, 2016. James was honored
d as the 2016 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cast member James, back left, attends the premiere of "Smallfoot"
with his wife, Savannah,and their children, Bryce Maximus (L to R), Zhuri and LeBron Jr. in Los Angeles on September 22, 2018. James voiced the character Gwangi in the animated film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James participates in Lakers media day in El Segundo, Calif., on September 27, 2019. James joined
the Lakers in late 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James continues his dribble while falling to the court against the Warriors in second quarter action in Los Angeles on November 13, 2019. The Lakers defeated
the Warriors 120-94. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James speaks during the Los Angeles Lakers' ceremony
to honor Kobe Bryant before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles on January 31, 2020. James, who is in his second season with the Lakers and passed Bryant to take third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list Saturday night, spoke about the death of Bryant to the crowd. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James smiles during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Los Angeles on March 6, 2020. The Lakers defeated the Bucks 113-103. A couple months later, James and several other NBA stars had a private conference
about how to resume the season during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo