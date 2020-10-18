Denver Broncos beat New England Patriots in coronavirus-delayed game
By
Connor Grott
Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) runs after intercepting a pass Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock throws a pass against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws a pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) hands off to running back Damien Harris (37) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton yells toward the sideline before the start of the game against the Denver Broncos. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Denver Broncos cornerback De'Vante Bausby (41) celebrates after breaking up a pass in the fourth quarter Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) is upended by Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia (23) on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a pass in the third quarter against the New England Patriots. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) connects on a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter against the New England Patriots. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) hands off to running back Phillip Lindsay (30) in the first quarter against the New England Patriots. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Denver Broncos tight end Nick Vannett (88) is tackled by New England Patriots linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley (51) and Anfernee Jennings (58) on a reception in the first quarter. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) charges up field on a carry in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots rallied from an 18-3 deficit and came close to pulling off the comeback, but committed three costly turnovers. With the victory, the Broncos handed the Patriots their third loss of the season.
It marks the first time New England (2-3) has had a losing record after the first five games since the 2001 season.
"This was definitely a special moment," McManus said after the win.
Sunday's game between the Patriots and Broncos was initially scheduled for last week but got postponed twice. The delay was caused after multiple Patriots players -- including starting quarterback Cam Newton and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore -- tested positive for COVID-19.
Newton and Gilmore returned to the lineup Sunday, but the team remained short-handed against the Broncos. Guard Shaq Mason, defensive lineman Derek Rivers and running back Sony Michel -- who was already on injured reserve with a leg injury -- were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
"Some stuff you can't control and it is out of your hands sometimes," Gilmore said. "At the end of the day we are professional football players and we have to be able to go out there and compete and not make excuses."
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock finished 10 of 24 for 189 yards and two interceptions in his first start since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played mistake-free early in the game, but threw back-to-back picks in the fourth quarter to let the Patriots hang around.
"We knew that we could be a really good team," Lock said. "It's hard to come up to Gillette and win, better yet win without scoring a touchdown."
In Newton's first game back since testing positive for the coronavirus, he finished 17 of 25 for 157 yards and two interceptions. Both of his picks came off tipped passes. He also added 10 carries for 76 yards and a rushing touchdown.
"The time off showed, but I have to be better. And I will be better," he said.
