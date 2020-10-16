Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert (L) scrambles away from New Orleans Saints' Sheldon Rankins in New Orleans, where the Saints rallied for their 30-27 victory
in Monday Night Football. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara carries the ball against the Chargers. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Emmanuel Sanders (C) splits two Chargers defenders. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints take the field before the game. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen (L) runs for a touchdown after a fumble recovery from the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore on Sunday. Baltimore won 27-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) scrambles away from the Bengals' William Jackson III. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Mark Andrews (top) is upended by the Bengals' Jessie Bates III after a 9-yard catch for a first down. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow (L) fumbles to the Ravens' Patrick Queen. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Rams' Gerald Everett (R) is tacked by Washington's Jon Bostic in Landover, Md., on Sunday. The Rams beat Washington
30-10. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Alex Smith passes against the Rams. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Jared Goff (C) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown against Washington. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Darrell Henderson scores an 11-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) runs from Las Vegas Raiders Carl Nassib in Kansas City on Sunday. The Raiders won 40-24. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Raiders' Derek Carr throws a pass against the Chiefs. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes throws a touchdown pass. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Fans take in a flyover before the Chiefs take on the Raiders. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel (L) turns defender as the Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard tries to intercept a pass in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The Dolphins beat the 49ers
43-17. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) passes to escape a sack by Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick throws a pass against the 49ers. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
There 49ers' Jermaine Kelly (L) interferes on a pass to the Dolphins' Preston Williams. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The 49ers' mascot Sourdough Sam walks through cutouts of fans before the game. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo