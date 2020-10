New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) returned to practice Thursday for the first time since he tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) returned to practice Thursday for the first time since he tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

The New England Patriots moved to a virtual practice after they had to cancel in-person activities Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test result. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots on Friday canceled their practice after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN of the positive test. The Patriots are awaiting confirmation on a second positive test, and will conduct Friday's session virtually.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The game already had been rescheduled from Week 5 after Patriots defensive lineman Byron Cowart tested positive for COVID-19 two days before the scheduled kickoff.

The Patriots' practice facility was closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and reopened Wednesday. The team had its first practice Thursday.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice Thursday after they both tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Sources told NFL Network that the Patriots-Broncos game has not yet been rescheduled. The Patriots are scheduled to host the Broncos at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Gillette Stadium.