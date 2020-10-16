Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots on Friday canceled their practice after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN of the positive test. The Patriots are awaiting confirmation on a second positive test, and will conduct Friday's session virtually.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The game already had been rescheduled from Week 5 after Patriots defensive lineman Byron Cowart tested positive for COVID-19 two days before the scheduled kickoff.

The Patriots' practice facility was closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and reopened Wednesday. The team had its first practice Thursday.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice Thursday after they both tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Sources told NFL Network that the Patriots-Broncos game has not yet been rescheduled. The Patriots are scheduled to host the Broncos at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Gillette Stadium.