Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is expected to miss the remainder of the 2020 season after suffering a significant knee injury during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Bush sustained a torn ACL in the second quarter of the Steelers' 38-7 win over the Browns. According to the outlets, the second-year linebacker will require surgery to repair his knee.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't disclose the specific diagnosis after the game, though he noted Bush suffered a "significant" knee injury.
"I'm appreciative of the efforts [against the Browns], but it's not without consequence," Tomlin told reporters Sunday. "Devin Bush appears to have a significant knee injury. He's being evaluated."
Bush was injured with under three minutes left in the second quarter when he dove to make a tackle on Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson on an incomplete pass. Bush missed the tackle and grabbed his knee as he rolled out of bounds.
The Steelers' medical staff helped Bush off the field, and he later walked to the locker room under his own power.
"I just want to send my thoughts and prayers to Devin and his family and everything he's going through right now," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. "It makes you sick when a young player like that gets hurt, and I need to send my thoughts and prayers to him."
Entering Sunday's game, Bush recorded 21 total tackles, three passes defensed and a half-sack in four games this season. He notched five tackles and a half-sack against the Browns on Sunday.
