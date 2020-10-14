Oct. 14 (UPI) -- New England Patriots star quarterback Cam Newton and Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore are expected to return to practice Thursday after their coronavirus-related absences.

League sources told the Boston Globe, NFL Media and The Athletic on Wednesday that Newton was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting him on track to practice and start Sunday against the Denver Broncos. According to the outlets, Gilmore also has a chance to practice this week and suit up for Sunday's matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Newton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Oct. 3 after testing positive. Gilmore's positive test result was revealed last week.

Starting defensive tackle Byron Cowart and reserve defensive lineman Bill Murray are the other players the Patriots have put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Gilmore also still remains on the list.

In Newton's absence, the Patriots started veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer in a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 5. New England was scheduled to face the Broncos this past Monday, but that game was postponed to Sunday after Cowart tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 9.

The Patriots returned to Gillette Stadium for workouts on a staggered schedule Wednesday. The team is set to return to on-field work Thursday and Friday before a walkthrough Saturday in preparation for Sunday's game against the Broncos.