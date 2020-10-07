Oct. 7 (UPI) -- New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources informed NFL Network, the Boston Globe and ESPN of the positive test on Wednesday after the Patriots conducted a round of testing on Tuesday. The Patriots canceled Wednesday's practice after they confirmed Gilmore's test result.

Advertisement

The Patriots faced the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday in Kansas City, Mo. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday and missed Monday's game, which had been planned for Sunday before it was moved due to the positive test result.

The Chiefs also had a practice squad player test positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The Patriots added a practice squad player to their reserve/COVID list on Tuesday.

The Chiefs are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

No Chiefs players or staff members tested positive for COVID-19 after Tuesday's round of testing. The Patriots-Chiefs game was the second NFL game that had to be moved so far this season after players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 game -- planned for last Sunday -- also had to be moved to Nov. 1 after a group of 20 people -- among Titans players and staff members -- tested positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 4.

Titans new positives

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Tennessean Wednesday that two Titans players tested positive for COVID-19. The news follows two consecutive days without positive results among players and staff tested.

The team had hoped to return to their facilities Wednesday in Nashville before the new positive tests emerged. Titans facilities have been closed and in-person activities have been postponed since Sep 29 due to the outbreak.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Nashville. League officials are now evaluating if that game can be played as planned.

The NFL and players union sent representatives to Nashville last week to assess the outbreak and determine if the Titans broke the league's coronavirus protocol. On Tuesday, the NFL announced increased discipline for violations of its COVID-19 protocol, which includes potential game forfeits if those violations require schedule adjustments.

The league already had implemented penalties, such as fining players, coaches and teams, and for teams to lose draft picks for failing to follow safety guidelines, wear personal protective equipment and use proper social distancing.