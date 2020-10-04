Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Week 4 matchup between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs -- planned for Sunday -- will now be part of a Monday doubleheader, the NFL announced Sunday.

The Chiefs are now scheduled to host the Patriots at 7:05 p.m. EDT Monday in Kansas City.

The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Kansas City, Mo., before it was postponed on Saturday after Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu each tested positive for COVID-19.

"Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing," the NFL said in a news release.

"The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and [players union] and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams."

Newton and Ta'amu have been placed on the reserve/COVID list are an ineligible for the Week 4 game. Brian Hoyer is expected to start at quarterback for the Patriots on Monday in place of Newton.

The Atlanta Falcons were scheduled to face the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Green Bay, Wis. That game has been moved back to 8:50 p.m. EDT on Monday.

The Chiefs and Patriots game will air on CBS. The Falcons and Packers game will air on ESPN.