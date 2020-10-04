Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Week 4 matchup between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs -- planned for Sunday -- will now be part of a Monday doubleheader, the NFL announced Sunday.
The Chiefs are now scheduled to host the Patriots at 7:05 p.m. EDT Monday in Kansas City.
The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Kansas City, Mo., before it was postponed on Saturday after Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu each tested positive for COVID-19.
"Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing," the NFL said in a news release.
"The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and [players union] and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams."
Newton and Ta'amu have been placed on the reserve/COVID list are an ineligible for the Week 4 game. Brian Hoyer is expected to start at quarterback for the Patriots on Monday in place of Newton.
The Atlanta Falcons were scheduled to face the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Green Bay, Wis. That game has been moved back to 8:50 p.m. EDT on Monday.
The Chiefs and Patriots game will air on CBS. The Falcons and Packers game will air on ESPN.
This week in the National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) greets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after defeating the Ravens 34-20
at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Monday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) is sacked for a loss by Chiefs defenders. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Miles Boykin (60) is unable to make the end zone catch under pressure from the Chiefs' Rashad Fenton. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A limited number of football fans occupy the stands. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes scrambles for yardage against the Ravens. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (L) pushes the Chiefs' Juan Thornhill away during the first half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Rodgers completed 21 of 32 passes in the Packers' 37-30 triumph.
Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Packers' Jaire Alexander. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI.. | License Photo
Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (C) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Bengals' Auden Tate (C) is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles' Trevor Williams (L) and Jalen Mills. The game ended in a tie, 23-23. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow throws the ball against the Eagles. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Wentz (C) runs the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Greg Ward runs past the Bengals' Mackensie Alexander. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots' Deatrich Wise Jr. celebrates after a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Raiders 36-20. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Jason McCourty (L) and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (R) reach for a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' J.J. Taylor (L) charges past the Raiders' Maurice Hurst on a carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Patriots' Julian Edelman and Cam Newton congratulate Rex Burkhead on a touchdown. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo