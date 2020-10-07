Oct. 7 (UPI) -- D.K. Metcalf, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper top my Week 5 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.

Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, Will Fuller, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Adam Thielen round out my Top 10 options for Week 5. Darius Slayton, Greg Ward and Brandon Aiyuk also are among my favorite starts this week.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions players should be removed from starting lineups as they have Week 5 byes. Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 5 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf leads the NFL in receiving yards. He is also my top fantasy football wide receiver for Week 5.

Metcalf should be starting lineups regardless of matchup, but he should have a big day on Sunday when the Seahawks host a Minnesota Vikings team that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is my No. 4 wide receiver for Week 5. Diggs ranks second in receiving yards and is Josh Allen's top pass-catching option.

He should have another WR1 outing on Sunday when the Bills battle a Tennessee Titans defense that has allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen lands at No. 10 in my Week 5 rankings. Thielen has already scored four touchdowns this season and should have another great performance when the Vikings face a Seattle Seahawks squad that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

The Seahawks have also allowed a league-high 94 receptions for 1,345 yards to the position. Start Thielen regardless of matchup until further notice.

Darius Slayton is a great WR3 play this week as the New York Giants battle a Dallas Cowboys team that has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Slayton is my No. 20 option.

I expect Slayton to haul in at least five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in Week 5.

LONGSHOTS

The Philadelphia Eagles don't have many healthy players available at wide receiver. Greg Ward will line up for the Eagles at that position in Week 5. Ward is my No. 35 wide receiver for Week 5 and lands in low-end WR3 territory.

He is a matchup-based WR3 against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

San Francisco 49ers rookie Brandon Aiyuk has scored in back-to-back games heading into a Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins. Aiyuk is my No. 39 option at the position.

The Dolphins have allowed the third-most receiving yards and are tied for allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position. Aiyuk is a low-end WR3 or a bye week fill-in for Week 5.

Week 5 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at NYJ

3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at TEN

5. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

6. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at NO

7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CHI

8. Will Fuller, Houston Texans vs. JAX

9. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. PHI

10. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at SEA

11. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR

12. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN

13. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. TB

14. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at WAS

15. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at ATL

16. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at SF

17. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

18. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers at ATL

19. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at SEA

20. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at DAL

21. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. LAR

22. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. IND

23. D.J. Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU

24. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. BUF

25. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at WAS

26. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

27. John Brown, Buffalo Bills at TEN

28. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. ARI

29. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at TEN

30. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

31. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

32. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at CLE

33. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at KC

34. Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints vs. LAC

35. Greg Ward, Philadelphia Eagles at PIT

36. Scott Miller, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CHI

37. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR

38. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. DEN

39. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIA

40. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

41. Golden Tate, New York Giants at DAL

42. Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU

43. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

44. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. IND

45. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at NE

46. N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots vs. DEN

47. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

48. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

49. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIA

50. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints vs. LAC