Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills' game against the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots' matchup versus the Denver Broncos have been postponed because of the coronavirus.

The NFL announced Thursday that Sunday's game between the Bills and Titans was rescheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST. The matchup between the unbeaten teams was in jeopardy after three more Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Advertisement

With their team facility closed since Sept. 29, the three additional positive tests pushed the Titans' total to 23 -- 13 players and 10 team personnel -- over the past two weeks.

If the Titans have no more positive tests and are able to play the Bills on Tuesday night, the Week 6 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills will be moved from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18.

However, if the Titans record more positive tests -- forcing Tuesday night's game to be postponed -- the Chiefs-Bills game will revert to its original slot on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 15.

The Titans must register no new positive tests over the next three days for their facility to open Sunday at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Sunday's Broncos-Patriots contest was moved to Monday due to COVID-19. The game was originally set for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST but will now kick off at 5 p.m. EST on Monday.

The Patriots haven't practiced and their facility was closed both Wednesday and Thursday after star quarterback Cam Newton and Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore were placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

"These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league said in a statement Thursday.

The Patriots had no new positive tests Thursday morning, but the team is taking additional precautions and will continue to prepare for their matchup against the Broncos with virtual meetings. New England won't practice again Friday.