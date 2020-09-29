Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles put standout tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with an ankle injury, the team announced Tuesday.
League sources told ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer that Goedert has a small fracture in his ankle. He is out indefinitely, according to ESPN, leaving quarterback Carson Wentz without another offensive weapon.
With Goedert's placement on IR, he will have to miss at least the next three weeks. The Eagles signed wide receiver Hakeem Butler off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad in a corresponding roster move. The team plans to move him to tight end.
Goedert limped off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals after a short completion and didn't return. Entering the Week 3 matchup, he led the team in targets, catches, receiving yards and yards after catch.
"Losing a guy like Dallas that has a huge role in protections [and the] run game, but he's a playmaker with the ball in his hands and down the field. He's a big part of our game plan every week, and so losing him, we obviously had to make some adjustments on the fly, [which] makes it tough," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said.
The Eagles also lost veteran wideout DeSean Jackson to a hamstring injury in Sunday's game. He is considered day-to-day, and Pederson is optimistic that he will be able to play this week against the San Francisco 49ers.
Philadelphia (0-2-1) travels to play the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
