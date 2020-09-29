Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans don't plan to sign Earl Thomas after meeting with the former Pro Bowl safety.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday that Thomas met with the team and took a physical, but the Texans called off a scheduled workout with the veteran defensive back. According to the outlets, Houston determined that Thomas wasn't a good fit.

The Texans are planning to continue their search for help at the position but will not make any moves at this time, according to ESPN. On Monday, the franchise put safety A.J. Moore on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Thomas, 31, hasn't been on a roster since the Baltimore Ravens abruptly released him in August following an on-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark.

The Ravens said they parted ways with Thomas for "personal conduct that adversely affected" the team. He reportedly punched Clark during a practice.

In 140 career games between the Seattle Seahawks and Ravens, Thomas recorded 713 total tackles, 30 interceptions, two sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and 73 passes defensed.

The Texans (0-3) are just one of three NFL teams without an interception this season. Houston also has allowed at least 28 points in all three of its games.

The Minnesota Vikings (0-3) travel to play the Texans on Sunday.