Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans don't plan to sign Earl Thomas after meeting with the former Pro Bowl safety.
League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday that Thomas met with the team and took a physical, but the Texans called off a scheduled workout with the veteran defensive back. According to the outlets, Houston determined that Thomas wasn't a good fit.
The Texans are planning to continue their search for help at the position but will not make any moves at this time, according to ESPN. On Monday, the franchise put safety A.J. Moore on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Thomas, 31, hasn't been on a roster since the Baltimore Ravens abruptly released him in August following an on-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark.
The Ravens said they parted ways with Thomas for "personal conduct that adversely affected" the team. He reportedly punched Clark during a practice.
In 140 career games between the Seattle Seahawks and Ravens, Thomas recorded 713 total tackles, 30 interceptions, two sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and 73 passes defensed.
The Texans (0-3) are just one of three NFL teams without an interception this season. Houston also has allowed at least 28 points in all three of its games.
The Minnesota Vikings (0-3) travel to play the Texans on Sunday.
This week in the National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) greets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after defeating the Ravens 34-20
at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Monday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) is sacked for a loss by Chiefs defenders. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Miles Boykin (60) is unable to make the end zone catch under pressure from the Chiefs' Rashad Fenton. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A limited number of football fans occupy the stands. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes scrambles for yardage against the Ravens. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (L) pushes the Chiefs' Juan Thornhill away during the first half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Rodgers completed 21 of 32 passes in the Packers' 37-30 triumph.
Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Packers' Jaire Alexander. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI.. | License Photo
Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (C) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Bengals' Auden Tate (C) is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles' Trevor Williams (L) and Jalen Mills. The game ended in a tie, 23-23. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow throws the ball against the Eagles. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Wentz (C) runs the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Greg Ward runs past the Bengals' Mackensie Alexander. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots' Deatrich Wise Jr. celebrates after a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Raiders 36-20. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Jason McCourty (L) and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (R) reach for a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' J.J. Taylor (L) charges past the Raiders' Maurice Hurst on a carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Patriots' Julian Edelman and Cam Newton congratulate Rex Burkhead on a touchdown. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo