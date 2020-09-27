New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) throws his arms up after a five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) breaks free on a carry in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) congratulate running back Rex Burkhead (34) on a touchdown in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton smiles after the Patriots score against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) looks for a running lane in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) celebrates with linebacker Shilique Calhoun (90) and cornerback Jason McCourty (30) after a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs up field while chased by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) in the third quarter Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) looks for an opening in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass in the first quarter against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to his defense in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) drops back for a pass in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Sept. 27 (UPI) --Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns to help the New England Patriots beat the Las Vegas Raiders 36-20 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Burkhead, who saw additional snaps in the absence of veteran tailback James White, had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score in the win. White missed his second straight game after his father, Tyrone, was killed in a car accident earlier this month.
Advertisement
"We tried to go out there and play for him," Burkhead said of White. "He's a brother to me. I really feel his pain."
Sony Michel also stepped up in the Patriots' backfield, finishing with nine carries for 117 yards. As a team, New England rushed for a season-high 250 yards against the Raiders.
"We came together and just played hard," Michel said. "That's what James White does."
With Sunday's victory, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328) as the only coaches in NFL history to reach 275 regular-season wins. New England (2-1) has won its last six meetings against the Raiders and improved to 47-9 in regular-season games following a loss.
Patriots star quarterback Cam Newton completed 17 of his 28 passes for 162 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Linebacker Shilique Calhoun forced two fumbles, including one that was recovered for a touchdown.
Derek Carr was 24 of 32 passing for 261 yards and threw two touchdowns for the Raiders (2-1), but he had two costly fumbles that led to a field goal and a late touchdown.
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs also had a fumble. He finished with 71 yards on 16 carries.
"We fumbled the ball in the red zone. We missed a field goal that we should make. We can't stop the run in the second half. There are some issues that add up to a loss," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said.
Jacksonville Jaguars' James Robinson (30) runs for yardage against the Miami Dolphins in Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday. The Dolphins defeated the Jaguars 31-13. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Robinson scores a touchdown. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a shuffle pass against the Dolphins. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff celebrates after a first down in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Rams defeated the Eagles 37-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws a pass against the Rams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' T.J. Edwards (R) reacts after a tackle against the Rams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Josh Reynolds (R) is tackled by three Eagles defenders. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' John Johnson III (R) helps break up a pass possibly intended for the Eagles' Dallas Goedert. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Goff calls out a play. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Fletcher Cox (L) and Goff stand on the 50-yard line for the coin toss. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day takes a knee for the national anthem. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A worker walks through cardboard cut outs of fans before the Philadelphia Eagles play Los Angeles Rams in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Giants strong safety Jabrill Peppers (L) reaches out to grab Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery in Chicago on Sunday. The Bears defeated the Giants 17-13. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (R) looks for an open pass during play. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Darnell Mooney leaps for a touchdown catch in front of the Giants' Corey Ballentine. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Eddie Jackson (L) drives the Giants' Evan Engram out of bounds. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Golden Tate takes a knee in prayer before the game. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo