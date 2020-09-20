Sept. 20 (UPI) -- New England Patriots running back James White was inactive for the team's road game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night after his father was killed in a car crash.
The accident that killed White's father, Tyrone, happened around 1 p.m. EST in Cooper City, Fla., according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. White's mother, Lisa, also was involved in the crash and is in serious condition.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered two crashed cars -- one flipped over and another on fire. Firefighters put out the blaze, and an air rescue team transported two individuals -- including White's mother -- to a local hospital.
Tyrone White, a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities didn't provide any details about the condition of the third person who was in the accident.
"I'm extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County," Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III wrote on social media. "I offered his family my deepest condolences on behalf of his MDPD family. May he rest in eternal peace.
"... Please continue to keep his wife Lisa in your thoughts and prayers as well. She remains hospitalized as a result of the crash."
During NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast, the network reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered to fly James White to Miami, but the tailback decided to return home with the team.
Members of the Patriots showed support for James White during the opening minutes of their game against the Seahawks. When defensive back Devin McCourty returned an interception for a touchdown on Seattle's opening possession, he flashed two fingers in the air and then eight -- a reference to the running back's jersey number.
Microphones on the field also picked up McCourty saying, "28, we love you, bro."
Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson -- who was a teammate of James White's at Wisconsin -- shared his support before the game. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who spent six seasons in New England with him, also delivered a heartfelt message to the tailback on social media.
The 28-year-old White -- playing in his seventh year with the Patriots -- has been voted a team captain the past three seasons. Since the 2015 campaign, he has more receptions (318), receiving yards (2,818) and receiving touchdowns than any other running back in the NFL.
This week in the National Football League
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (L) celebrates with Logan Thomas after defeating
the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17, in Landover, Md., on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Ryan Kerrigan (R) sacks Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins looks to pass against the Eagles. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A member of the Washington team wears a shirt that reads "End Racism" as he takes the field prior to the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A guest services employee wears a mask and face shield as he stands in empty seats prior to the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Chargers in an empty stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday. The Chargers defeated
the Rams 16-13. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' A.J. Green makes a catch under pressure from the Chargers' defense. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (C) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Bengals. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo
Bengals tight end Drew Sample (L) fights to breaks free from the Chargers' Kenneth Murray. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
The Baltimore Ravens celebrate a 38-6 win
over the Cleveland Browns during an NFL season opener in Baltimore on Sunday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles against the Browns. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' Jamie Gillan (7) fumbles to the Ravens after a fake punt attempt. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated
the Dolphins 21-11. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Derek Rivers (R) drags down the Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' J.C. Jackson runs in the end zone after intercepting a pass intended for the Dolphins' Mike Gesicki. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup makes a long catch but is called for offensive interference as Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey tackles him in the fourth quarter in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The Rams defeated
the Cowboys 20-17. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Van Jefferson (R) catches a long pass over the Cowboys' Trevon Diggs. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (C) goes in for a touchdown. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
The Indianapolis Colts' Parris Campbell (R) completes a reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 27-20. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Following guidelines to protect against the spread of COVID-19, the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed fans to attend and view the opening game with about 25% of the seats filled. The TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville was the only stadium to permit fan attendance on opening day of the NFL's 2020 season. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Colts' Nyheim Hines (R) runs for five yards. Photo by Joe Marino / UPI | License Photo
The Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (L) scores a touchdown as the Colt's Justin Houston leaps over a teammate. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo