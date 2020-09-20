Sept. 20 (UPI) -- New England Patriots running back James White was inactive for the team's road game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night after his father was killed in a car crash.

The accident that killed White's father, Tyrone, happened around 1 p.m. EST in Cooper City, Fla., according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. White's mother, Lisa, also was involved in the crash and is in serious condition.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered two crashed cars -- one flipped over and another on fire. Firefighters put out the blaze, and an air rescue team transported two individuals -- including White's mother -- to a local hospital.

Tyrone White, a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities didn't provide any details about the condition of the third person who was in the accident.

"I'm extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County," Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III wrote on social media. "I offered his family my deepest condolences on behalf of his MDPD family. May he rest in eternal peace.

"... Please continue to keep his wife Lisa in your thoughts and prayers as well. She remains hospitalized as a result of the crash."

During NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast, the network reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered to fly James White to Miami, but the tailback decided to return home with the team.

Members of the Patriots showed support for James White during the opening minutes of their game against the Seahawks. When defensive back Devin McCourty returned an interception for a touchdown on Seattle's opening possession, he flashed two fingers in the air and then eight -- a reference to the running back's jersey number.

Microphones on the field also picked up McCourty saying, "28, we love you, bro."

Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson -- who was a teammate of James White's at Wisconsin -- shared his support before the game. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who spent six seasons in New England with him, also delivered a heartfelt message to the tailback on social media.

James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

The 28-year-old White -- playing in his seventh year with the Patriots -- has been voted a team captain the past three seasons. Since the 2015 campaign, he has more receptions (318), receiving yards (2,818) and receiving touchdowns than any other running back in the NFL.