Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor will miss multiple weeks because of a UCL tear in his thumb.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that Reagor is expected to undergo surgery on his injured thumb and will be placed on injured reserve.

Advertisement

Reagor suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He remained in the game and finished with four receptions for 41 yards.

The Eagles could hold him out until after the team's Week 9 bye as a precaution, according to ESPN. The injury is the same as the one that caused New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to miss five games last season.

Reagor -- the Eagles' first-round pick in this year's draft -- has five catches for 96 yards on eight targets this season.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and fellow rookie John Hightower likely will see larger roles in Reagor's absence. Pro Bowl wideout Alshon Jeffery, who has been dealing with a Lisfranc injury, is expected to return in the near future as well. The team also has veteran speedster DeSean Jackson and Greg Ward at the position.

Philadelphia (0-2) hosts the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.