Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor will miss multiple weeks because of a UCL tear in his thumb.
League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that Reagor is expected to undergo surgery on his injured thumb and will be placed on injured reserve.
Reagor suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He remained in the game and finished with four receptions for 41 yards.
The Eagles could hold him out until after the team's Week 9 bye as a precaution, according to ESPN. The injury is the same as the one that caused New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to miss five games last season.
Reagor -- the Eagles' first-round pick in this year's draft -- has five catches for 96 yards on eight targets this season.
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and fellow rookie John Hightower likely will see larger roles in Reagor's absence. Pro Bowl wideout Alshon Jeffery, who has been dealing with a Lisfranc injury, is expected to return in the near future as well. The team also has veteran speedster DeSean Jackson and Greg Ward at the position.
Philadelphia (0-2) hosts the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
This week in the National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff celebrates after a first down in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Rams defeated
the Eagles 37-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws a pass against the Rams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' T.J. Edwards (R) reacts after a tackle against the Rams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Josh Reynolds (R) is tackled by three Eagles defenders. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' John Johnson III (R) helps break up a pass possibly intended for the Eagles' Dallas Goedert. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Goff calls out a play. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Fletcher Cox (L) and Goff stand on the 50-yard line for the coin toss. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day takes a knee for the national anthem. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A worker walks through cardboard cut outs of fans before the Philadelphia Eagles play Los Angeles Rams in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Giants strong safety Jabrill Peppers (L) reaches out to grab Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery in Chicago on Sunday. The Bears defeated the Giants 17-13. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (R) looks for an open pass during play. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Darnell Mooney leaps for a touchdown catch in front of the Giants' Corey Ballentine. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Eddie Jackson (L) drives the Giants' Evan Engram out of bounds. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Golden Tate takes a knee in prayer before the game. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo