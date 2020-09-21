Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will be without top wide receiver Courtland Sutton for the remainder of the season and quarterback Drew Lock for multiple weeks, the team announced Monday.

Sutton suffered a torn ACL during the Broncos' 26-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The third-year wideout missed the team's season opener because of a right shoulder injury and had been limited in practice leading up to Week 2.

Lock will miss three to five weeks with a severe strain of the rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder, according to the team. He sustained the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers.

"Drew's going to be out anywhere from three to four to five weeks," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said. "It all depends on the healing process. ... When it's your throwing shoulder, it's going to take time to heal it. It's got to calm down, get his strength back to where he fully has it, and he can operate at 100 percent."

Lock and Sutton join a Broncos injury report that includes star linebacker Von Miller (ankle) and running back Phillip Lindsay (toe). Miller is expected to miss the remainder of the season, while Lindsay -- who missed Sunday's game -- will be sidelined for multiple weeks.

Sutton, who had three receptions for 66 yards against the Steelers, played 31 snaps in the matchup. His last catch of the contest came at the 6:23 mark in the second quarter, when he hauled in a 45-yard pass from backup quarterback Jeff Driskel.

Rookie receivers Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler and Tyrie Cleveland are expected to see added work as the season moves forward. Jeudy -- the Broncos' first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft -- ranks second on the team in catches and receiving yards.

