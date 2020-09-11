Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans was listed as doubtful for Sunday's season opener against the New Orleans Saints due to a hamstring injury.

Evans was listed as a limited participant during Friday's practice after he sat out Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the team's official injury report.

"He did some individual stuff today," Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Friday. "We'll see if he's sore tomorrow. It will still probably be a game-time decision."

Evans missed three games last season because of a hamstring injury. Despite missing time, he managed to finish the year with 67 receptions for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns.

Arians said Evans suffered the injury while running a route during practice. He described the injury as "minor," and doesn't believe it is the same leg that Evans hurt last year.

If Evans fails to suit up Sunday, wideouts Justin Watson and Scotty Miller are expected to see additional snaps alongside Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin.

Tom Brady and the new-look Bucs will begin their season on the road against the NFC South rival Saints. New Orleans swept the Buccaneers in the teams' two meetings in 2019.