The Miami Dolphins have great depth at quarterback, including former starter Josh Rosen, and have considered placing one quarterback in quarantine amid the coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- At least 18 NFL teams are considering placing a quarterback in quarantine in the event that their other quarterbacks contract COVID-19 during the 2020 season.

New NFL rules stipulate that at least 10 days must pass before a player returns to the field after he tests positive and shows symptoms of COVID-19.

Advertisement

That means a player could miss several games after a positive test. Having a quarterback out for two or three games could quash a team's hopes if it hasn't formulated an alternate plan.

Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was one of the first coaches to mention the strategy: Teams would sign a veteran and keep him away from the squad until he is needed to replace a quarterback who tests positive.

A second- or third-string player could be used instead of a newly signed veteran.

"It'll be interesting to see how different teams handle that through the league, in terms of pulling one quarterback out of the group and isolating him from the other quarterbacks," Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters last week.

Quarterback might be the most critical position in all of sports. Some NFL teams already are better suited than others for depth at the position. The Miami Dolphins for example have two quarterbacks with starting experience and No. 5 overall 2020 NFL Draft pick Tua Tagovailoa on their depth chart.

"We've looked into really every possible scenario -- that being one of them," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said of quarantining a quarterback. "A lot of our meetings are on Zoom right now, so everyone, from that standpoint, is in a quarantine.

Advertisement

"We've talked through that scenario, as well as a plethora of other scenarios. I think we've got a plan in place that we feel good about," said Flores, who would not provide details.

Like the Dolphins, the New Orleans Saints are well-stocked at quarterback with Drew Brees, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. The Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers enter the season with veteran signal callers, but also spent early-round 2020 NFL Draft picks on quarterbacks.

"We've floated around that idea [of a quarantine quarterback] a little bit," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "We have not made a decision on that at this point, but it's certainly something that's not out of the realm."

The strategy has disadvantages, too. Some teams have considered signing a quarterback and having him compete on the practice squad until needed. Quarterbacks forced away from the actual team, though, could lack chemistry with the offense and also fail to develop.

"All those types of moves come with counter-issues," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "There are consequences to everything that you do, and you have to balance all that out the best you can. It's no different than what the country deals with [and] what the government deals with."

Current quarterback depth charts -- listed below -- show that at least 25 NFL teams have an emerging starter in front of a veteran backup or a young talent behind a veteran starter.

Seven other teams are thin at the position and have a rookie or young quarterback in front of players without much starting experience. Coaches from three of those seven teams have said they will consider the quarantine quarterback strategy.

Advertisement

Teams with QB depth, experience

Dolphins: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen

Bills: Josh Allen, Matt Barkley, Jake Fromm, Davis Webb

Patriots: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, Brian Lewerke

Jets: Sam Darnold, Joe Flacco, David Fales, James Morgan

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges, Paxton Lynch

Ravens: Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley, Tyler Huntley

Browns: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, Garrett Gilbert, Kevin Davidson

Chargers: Tyrod Taylor, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Jordan Ta'amu

Raiders: Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Nathan Peterman

Texans: Deshaun Watson, A.J. McCarron, Alex McGough

Colts: Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Jacob Eason

Cowboys: Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci, Clayton Thorson

Giants: Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Cooper Rush, Alex Tanney

Eagles: Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts, Nate Sudfeld

Washington: Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Alex Smith, Steven Montez

Cardinals: Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley, Chris Streveler

Bears: Nick Foles, Mitchell Trubisky, Tyler Bray

Packers: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Tim Boyle, John Lovett

Falcons: Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, Kurt Benkert

Panthers: Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Will Grier

Saints: Drew Brees, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Tommy Stevens

Buccaneers: Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin, Reid Sinnett

Titans: Ryan Tannehill, Trevor Siemian, Logan Woodside

Seahawks: Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Anthony Gordon, Danny Etling

Teams that lack depth or experience

Bengals: Joe Burrow, Ryan Finley, Jacob Dolegala, Brandon Allen

Rams: Jared Goff, John Wolford, Josh Love, Bryce Perkins

Broncos: Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien

Lions: Matthew Stafford, Chase Daniel, David Blough

49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard

Advertisement

Vikings: Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion, Jake Browning, Nate Stanley

Jaguars: Gardner Minshew, Josh Dobbs, Jake Luton, Mike Glennon