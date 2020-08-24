Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is my top-ranked quarterback for the 2020 fantasy football season. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes has put together two of the most-successful seasons to start a career in NFL history. Mahomes also has become a fantasy football superstar and leads my top-20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for the 2020 season.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson sits second in my rankings, followed by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles gunslinger Carson Wentz round out the top-five of my preseason rankings.

Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Kyler Murray are among my other top-10 options as you prepare for your 2020 fantasy football draft.

But don't worry if you miss out on an elite passer. The position has a lot of depth this year, with value picks available after the seventh round who could breakout and become top-10 options at the position.

I split my top targets into five tiers: Hall of Fame, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Just Napping (early to mid-round targets) and Deep Sleepers (mid- to late-round sleepers). The full top-20 rankings are below.

Hall of Fame

1. Patrick Mahomes, 2. Russell Wilson

Mahomes is a near lock to be the first player at his position to be selected in your fantasy football draft. Mahomes set the NFL world on fire with 50 touchdowns and threw for more than 5,000 yards in 2018, his first full season as a starter.

He returned in 2019 to throw 26 touchdowns and pass for 4,031 yards as he missed two games and played through a knee injury.

I expect Mahomes to look more like the 2018 version of himself in 2020. The Chiefs still have a ton of offensive firepower, led by Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, but also added dynamic running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire through the NFL draft. I see Edwards-Helaire giving Mahomes a statistical boost.

I expect the Chiefs quarterback to throw for at least 45 touchdowns and have another 5,000-yard season in 2020.

While Mahomes should have great end-of-season stats, you should temper your expectations early on as five of the Chiefs' first seven games are against teams that ranked inside the top-10 for fewest fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks in 2019.

Russell Wilson is my No. 2 quarterback option in 2020, but will likely be a better value than Mahomes and Lamar Jackson as his average draft position is in later rounds.

Wilson was very efficient last season, with 31 touchdown passes against just five interceptions. He also threw for more than 4,000 yards for the third time in his career. I expect second-year wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to take a step forward in his progression this season and became Wilson's top option.

The Seahawks also should be improved at tight end and remain productive at running back, while Wilson adds value as a runner.

The pieces are in place for Wilson to post a career-best campaign and make a run at the NFL MVP award.

All-Pro

3. Dak Prescott, 4. Lamar Jackson

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is another player who enters the 2020 season with a ton of pieces in place for success within his offense.

The Cowboys should be loaded at wide receiver, with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Prescott also has the luxury of having elite running back Ezekiel Elliott in his backfield.

Prescott also is playing for a new contract in 2020 and the Cowboys have a very fantasy-football friendly schedule. Four of the team's first seven games are against teams that ranked inside the top-10 for allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019. Prescott should be an elite season-long option.

Lamar Jackson had a historic season in 2019 and should have another great year in 2020, but don't plan on the NFL MVP repeating his statistics.

Jackson likely will be overdrafted in your fantasy football league based on his insane numbers from 2019. Don't be the team owner to take him in the first round, as other options will be available later in your draft for a better value.

The Ravens used an early 2020 NFL Draft pick to select former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, despite the presence of Mark Ingram in the backfield. That move likely means the team plans to spread carries around more in an effort to limit Jackson's exposure to injuries.

I still expect Jackson to pass for at least 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns, but I don't expect him to rush for 1,000 yards this season. He is still an elite option, but probably not worth a first-round pick.

Pro Bowl

5. Carson Wentz, 10. Kyler Murray

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is my No. 5 option at the position in 2020. Wentz played all 16 games for just the second time of his career last season and threw for 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

The Eagles return a sold supporting cast of pass-catchers in 2020 and selected former TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. I expect Wentz to throw for at least 35 touchdowns and 4,500 yards if he stays healthy. He should give you a weekly advantage at the position based on his matchups.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray probably has more fantasy football buzz than any other player at his position this off-season.

Most of that excitement is due to the arrival of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired in an off-season trade with the Houston Texans.

The All-Pro pass catcher should help Murray boost his numbers from the 20 touchdowns he threw in 2019, but I don't expect as big of a jump as others.

Murray is my No. 10 option in 2020. I expect him to pass for less than 30 touchdowns in 2020, but still remain productive as a runner.

Just Napping

11. Josh Allen, 12. Jared Goff

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is my No. 11 option at the position. Allen threw for 20 touchdowns and 3,089 yards and rushed for 510 yards and nine scores last season. His dual-threat production means he can post QB1 statistics and lead your fantasy team to victory.

He is a late-round value and likely will post a similar season to the one he had in 2019, but should throw more touchdown passes after the Bills added wide receiver Stefon Diggs in an off-season trade.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff led the NFL is pass attempts last season, but saw a decline of 10 touchdown passes and an increase in interceptions from 2018. I expect him to bounce back in 2020 and to be a serviceable fantasy football option in good matchups.

The Rams have five matchups against teams that ranked inside the top-10 for allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019. Goff and the Rams' skill players should be able to take advantage of those matchups and post solid fantasy football stats this year. Goff is my No. 12 quarterback in 2020.

Deep Sleepers

19. Nick Foles, 20. Teddy Bridgewater

The Chicago Bears' quarterback competition has yet to be decided, but whoever wins the job will walk into a slate filled with great fantasy football matchups.

The Bears have five games against teams that ranked inside the top-10 for allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019. Four of those matchups occur during the first five weeks of the season.

If Nick Foles wins the job, I expect the Bears quarterback to be a stream-worthy option all season long. He is my No. 19 quarterback at this point and can probably be picked up as a free agent after your draft.

New Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is another player who might not be selected in your draft, but he is definitely worth a roster spot. Bridgewater steps into an offense with Christian McCaffrey at running back and a handful of talented pass-catchers to throw to.

Like Foles, four of his first five games in 2020 come against teams that ranked inside the top-10 for allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season. Bridgewater also has an NFL-high seven games in 13 weeks against such teams in 2020.

The Panthers quarterback is my No. 20 option this season and should be on a roster in your league based on his weak schedule.

Top 25 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for 2020

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 8

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

5. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

7. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

8. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

11. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

12. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

13. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

14. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

15. Cam Newton, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

16. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

17. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

18. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

19. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

20. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13