Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman P.J. Hall (92) has recorded 49 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 30 career games. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders traded defensive lineman and former second-round draft pick P.J. Hall to the Minnesota Vikings, the teams announced Monday.

The Raiders shipped Hall to the Vikings for a conditional 2021 draft selection, according to the team. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Las Vegas will receive a seventh-round choice if Hall remains on the Vikings' 53-man roster for at least six games this season.

The Vikings were in the market for a defensive tackle after Michael Pierce opted out of the 2020 season last week due to coronavirus-related concerns. The standout defensive lineman has respiratory issues that put him in the high-risk category during the pandemic.

Pierce, who was the Vikings' biggest free-agent signing this past off-season, inked a three-year, $27 million contract with the team in March. He was set to replace Linval Joseph at nose tackle.

"Michael called and he explained to us his situation, as far as having asthma, and a couple of years ago he had pneumonia, so it just wasn't safe for him to play, and really, honestly, if a player doesn't think he's safe and should do this, I'm with him 100%," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters.

"But we'll figure it out. Without going into too much detail, we've got a plan and we'll stick to it."

The Raiders selected Hall with the No. 57 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Over the past two seasons, the 25-year-old defender has appeared in 30 games (18 starts) and recorded 49 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed.