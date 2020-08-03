Brian Winters (67) started nine games last season for the New York Jets, but was released on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The New York Jets have released starting right guard Brian Winters after seven seasons with the AFC East franchise.

The Jets announced the move Sunday.

Advertisement

Winters, 29, was the longest-tenured player on the Jets roster, started nine games and was in for 526 offensive snaps last season before he landed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury.

Winters joined the Jets as a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Kent State product started 16 games in 2018. He appeared in 89 games and had 79 starts during his tenure with the Jets.

The Jets selected former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and former UNC Charlotte offensive tackle Cameron Clark in the fourth round.

Greg Van Roten -- who signed a three-year contract this off-season -- is expected to start at right guard in 2020. The Jets also re-signed starting left guard Alex Lewis this off-season.

Winters was scheduled to earn $7.3 million in 2020 before his release. His salary was not guaranteed.

Jets players reported to training camp last week. The team is scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills in their first regular-season game at 1 p.m. EDT on Sept. 13 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.