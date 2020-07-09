Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said players don't have enough information to decide if they should play the 2020 NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Houston Texans star J.J. Watt said it's still too early for NFL players to decide whether they will join the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL team facilities remain closed for players who don't need medical treatment. The league plans to start training camp in late July. The players' union has recommended the league to cancel all preseason games.

Advertisement

Sources told NFL Network on Wednesday that the league and the NFL Players Association expect player opt-outs -- tied to COVID-19 concerns -- to be available for the 2020 season.

"I've been on the NFLPA calls the last couple times we've had them," Watt told reporters Wednesday. "I don't think we're anywhere. ... I don't think we're at a point yet where people are making that decision because we don't have enough information yet to be making decisions like that.

"So I think that it's a very fluid process ... the report date gets closer and closer. But as of right now, we really don't have enough information to make a decision like that."

The Texans are scheduled to report to training camp July 25. The first game of their regular season schedule is a Sept. 10 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Listen, everybody wants sports," Watt said. "We all want sports. But we also all want it to be as safe as possible.

Watt, 31, is set to enter his 10th season. The five-time Pro Bowl selection, five-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year had four sacks in eight starts last season while limited by a pectoral injury.