Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is under contract though the 2031 season, when coach Andy Reid (R) will be 73 years old. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has no plans to retire after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year contract extension with the franchise. Reid said he could coach into his 70s.

Mahomes and the Chiefs agreed to the NFL-record $503 million extension on Monday. The extension ties the quarterback to the franchise through the 2031 season. Reid, 62, will be 73 years old at the end of Mahomes' current pact.

Advertisement

"I haven't gotten to that point mentally where I'm thinking about retirement," said Reid, who led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.

"One of the great things about this job is when you look forward to coming to work and to deal with the players and coaches. I'm lucky enough to be around good players and coaches. This guy here [Mahomes], makes it even better.

"He has a unique ability with what he does with his teammates. ... Listen, if it takes me into my 70s, then let's roll."

Mahomes, 24, said he consulted Reid before he signed his extension with the Chiefs.

"He said he had no thoughts of being retired any time soon,'' Mahomes said. "Obviously, that's a huge part of it. Having Brett Veach, a young general manager who's done a great job of drafting and putting a lot of great players around me, was definitely another huge boost of confidence to sign this 10-year extension."

RELATED Kansas City Chiefs sign Patrick Mahomes to largest contract in sports history

Reid ranks seventh in career wins (207) among NFL coaches. He has averaged 9.8 wins per season in 21 years as a head coach.

Reid would need to keep that average for 13 seasons to catch Don Shula for the most wins by a coach in NFL history. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick ranks third in wins and is 55 victories behind Shula.

Belichick and Pete Carroll -- both 68 -- are the oldest coaches in the NFL. Marv Levy and George Halas each coached until they were 72 and were the oldest coaches in league history.

Reid is signed through the 2022 season, but could soon receive an extension from the Chiefs.