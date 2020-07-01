Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) will consider not playing in 2020 if he doesn't get a contract extension from the AFC West franchise this off-season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones hinted on Twitter that he could skip the 2020 NFL season if he doesn't get a new contract from the Super Bowl champions.

Jones posted his comment Tuesday on the social media platform. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound defender responded to a tweet on an NFL Network report, which said Jones wants at least $20 million annually from the Chiefs.

"Or I won't play," Jones responded.

Jones also referenced New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell in the tweet. Bell had a holdout in 2018 while he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He turned down a contract offer and was designated as the Steelers' franchise tag player before he opted to skip the entire season and become a free agent the next off-season. He then signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in March 2019.

The Chiefs placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jones in March. They have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract with the defensive lineman. Jones will play for $16.1 million in 2020 if he signs his franchise tag tender and reports to the team.

Jones, 25, had 36 total tackles, 20 quarterback hits, nine sacks, eight tackles for a loss, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games last season for the Chiefs. The second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft also made his first Pro Bowl in 2019. Jones had a career-high 15.5 sacks in 16 games in 2018.

Bell and Jones each responded to criticism they received on social media after Jones' tweet about a possible missed 2020 season.

"I just know what my worth is and how to read and understand contracts ... Jones knows what he's doing," Bell tweeted.

NFL team facilities remain closed to players -- who don't need medical treatment -- amid the coronavirus pandemic. Teams are expected to report to training camp in late July.