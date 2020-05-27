May 27 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints reached an agreement with former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst on Wednesday.

Hurst agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Saints, according to his agent. Financial details of the pact weren't disclosed.

The Ravens signed Hurst, who played at North Carolina, after he went undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons in Baltimore and appeared in 90 games (44 starts) at multiple spots on the offensive line before the franchise parted ways with him in March.

The organization released Hurst following news of his four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The Ravens used this year's draft to address their needs on the offensive line and re-signed veteran tackle Andre Smith.

We have released G James Hurst. pic.twitter.com/B2ovfET7Iq— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 16, 2020

Once Hurst completes his four-game ban, the versatile lineman is expected to serve in a rotational role for a Saints team that recently released Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford. The team released Warford after selecting Michigan interior offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz in the 2020 draft.

Hurst could also provide depth at tackle for the Saints. Terron Armstead, who hasn't played a full season in his NFL career, has missed 13 regular-season games over the past three seasons.