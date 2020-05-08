May 8 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints released Pro Bowl offensive lineman Larry Warford after three seasons, the team announced Friday.

The Saints saved more than $7 million in salary-cap space with Warford's release. The team's decision to part ways with the veteran guard paves the way for 2020 first-round pick Cesar Ruiz to earn a starting job on the offensive line.

Warford, who turns 29 in June, was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with the Saints after the franchise signed him away from the Detroit Lions in 2017.

According to Spotrac, Warford was scheduled to earn a base salary of $7.65 million in the final year of his contract. He received a $750,000 roster bonus earlier this off-season and was due a $100,000 workout bonus. His contract will still count as $5.13 million in dead money against the cap.

The Detroit Lions selected Warford in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He became an immediate starter and spent four seasons in Detroit before joining the Saints.

Warford has started 101 regular-season games in his career, including 44 contests over the past three seasons in New Orleans. He also started five postseason games for the Saints.