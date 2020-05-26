May 26 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints are placing defensive end Noah Spence on the reserve/non-football injury list because of a torn ACL.

NFL Media and Sports Illustrated first reported the move Tuesday. The Saints are filling the vacant roster spot by officially signing veteran linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

Spence sustained the knee injury during an individual workout in preparation for training camp, according to NFL Media. This off-season, teams have been unable to meet for on-field or in-person workouts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Spence in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Eastern Kentucky. The franchise expected the pass rusher to take on a bigger role after he recorded 5.5 sacks in his rookie season, but he has notched only two sacks in three seasons since his first year in the league.

The Buccaneers waived Spence before the start of the 2019 season. He signed with the Washington Redskins in mid-September and appeared in seven games with the team before being released.

Spence then signed with the Saints in December, but he didn't play in a regular-season game. He reached a one-year deal with New Orleans this off-season to return to the franchise in 2020.

In 41 career games with the Buccaneers and Redskins, Spence has tallied 37 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two passes defensed.