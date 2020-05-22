Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) thinks his team "has the tools" it needs to "run the table" in 2020. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Adrian Peterson thinks the Washington Redskins "have the tools" in place to have an undefeated season in 2020, despite a 3-13 record last season.

Peterson made the comment during a video conference Thursday with reporters. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro plans to return to the Redskins in 2020 for his 14th season in the NFL.

"We really have the tools to run the table," Peterson said of the Redskins. "I really feel that."

Peterson, 35, had 1,040 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 15 starts last season. The Redskins lost their first five games last season. They also lost nine of their first 10 contests in 2019. The Redskins ended the season on a four-game losing streak and finished last in the NFC East.

Washington ranked last in points scored and allowed the sixth-most points in the NFL last season. The Redskins hired former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera in December. They also selected former Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and made several key moves in free agency.

Peterson said he thinks the Redskins have the "best talent pool" they've had since he joined the team in 2018. Washington had just two Pro Bowl selections last season: punter Tress Way and guard Brandon Scherff.

"I really feel like we have what it takes to be that team that takes it all the way," Peterson said. "It's all about just getting the pieces together, getting into our rhythm and molding as the season starts."

The Redskins last won the NFC East in 2015, their second division title in the last 20 years. Washington hasn't won a playoff game since a Jan. 7, 2006, NFC wild card victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Washington has three Super Bowl titles, with the last win from 1991. They have posted a franchise-best 14-2 record twice since the league instituted a 16-game schedule in 1978.

The Redskins are scheduled to start the regular season with a game against the Tennessee Titans at 2 p.m. EDT Aug. 15, at FedExField in Landover, Md.