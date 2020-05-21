Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton showed that he still has plenty of throwing power and appeared healthy in videos he posted to Instagram. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Free agent Cam Newton showed off his throwing power and fluid drop back motion in a video posted to Instagram, as the quarterback hopes to sign with an NFL team before the 2020 season starts.

Newton posted the video Tuesday. He also posted several photos and videos of himself working out.

"See your goal," Newton wrote for the caption. "Understand the obstacle. Create a positive mental picture. Clear your mind of all self doubt. Embrace the challenge. Stay on track. Show the world you can do it."

Newton posted another series of photos on Wednesday.

RELATED Chargers considered addition of Cam Newton

"Not all storms come to disrupt your life," Newton wrote for the caption.

Newton, 31, completed 56.2 percent of his throws for 572 yards and an interception in two games last season for the Carolina Panthers while limited by a foot injury. He completed a career-high 67.9 percent of his throws for 3,395 yards, 24 scores and 13 interceptions in 14 starts in 2018.

The Panthers released the three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2015 NFL MVP in March. Several NFL teams have already signed free agent quarterbacks or selected top prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft at the position.

Newton might have to wait for an injury to occur to another quarterback during training camp, the preseason or the regular season before he signs with a new team.