May 13 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills defensive back Josh Norman expects to return to "All-World" form and said the team is already a "force to be reckoned with," regardless of Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots.

Norman spoke about his new team during an interview with TMZ Sports.

The 2015 All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback starred for the Carolina Panthers during his first four years in the NFL before signing a $75 million contract with the Washington Redskins in 2016.

Norman struggled to play up to expectations in Washington and the Redskins released the veteran defender in February. He was signed by the Bills a month later.

"I feel like All-World is coming," Norman said of his 2020 season. "You put things in the atmosphere ... [but] you have to work on them."

Buffalo boasts one of the NFL's best defenses. The Bills ranked third in total defense and fourth in pass defense in 2019, led by All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White. Norman will likely line up on the field opposite White this season.

Last month, Buffalo picked former University of Pittsburgh cornerback Dane Jackson in the seventh round of the NFL Draft and signed corner E.J. Gaines in free agency. The team added cornerbacks Taron Johnson and Levi Wallace before the 2018 season. Corner Cam Lewis signed with the AFC East franchise as an undrafted free agent last off-season but spent 2019 on the practice squad.

Norman said familiarity with Bills Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane should help him be successful in Buffalo. McDermott and Norman were together for three seasons in Carolina when McDermott was the Panthers' defensive coordinator. Beane was the Panthers' director of football operations when the NFC South franchise drafted Norman in 2012.

"He experienced great success in Carolina with our culture and system, and hopefully coming to a similar culture and system, he'll be able to regain his form. I know he's working hard," McDermott said last month.