May 17 (UPI) -- Dematrius Davis, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2021 class, announced Sunday that he has committed to Auburn.

Davis, who has guided North Shore High School in Houston to consecutive Texas 6A state titles, picked Auburn over LSU, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M, among others. He previously committed to Virginia Tech before changing his mind earlier this year.

"I wasn't really an Auburn fan [growing up], but I was a Cam Newton fan, so that kind of counts," Davis told reporters during his announcement. "Auburn is going to get a player that is going to try to be a leader. Sometimes, I don't talk too much. But I for sure lead by example. ... I'm going to do my thing on the field, in the classroom, at home, all that."

Davis becomes the first quarterback in Auburn's 2021 recruiting class and the school's eighth commit overall. ESPN ranks him as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class, while 247Sports lists him as the sixth-best scrambler in next year's class.

Davis accounted for more than 4,000 combined yards and 54 total touchdowns during his junior season in 2019.