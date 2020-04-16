Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is the first member of the franchise known to have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller tested positive for the coronavirus, the team confirmed Thursday.

In a statement, the Broncos said Miller went public with his diagnosis to "emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus." According to the team, he remains under the care of team doctors.

"After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19," the organization said in its statement. "Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.

"Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community."

Miller is the first member of the Broncos organization known to have tested positive for the virus, the team said. He is the second active NFL player known to have contracted COVID-19. On Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen told FOX Sports that he tested positive.

Miller, a unanimous choice for the NFL's All-Decade Team, told 9NEWS in Denver that his assistant encouraged him to go to the hospital Tuesday to get tested.

"It's true," Miller said. "I've just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough. You know, I have asthma and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend ... she told me when I was asleep, she said my cough, it didn't sound normal."

Miller had been working out in the Bay Area until returning to his home in the Denver area last month amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's crazy. I have to be quarantined at the house," Miller said. "There's not really any medicine or anything like that. Dr. Geraghty told me if my breathing changed ... honestly, I'm still new to this. This is like an hour [since learning I tested positive].

"I'm not sure what's going on, but I tell you what, I'm in good spirits. I'm still Von. I'm not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that."

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a seven-time All-Pro choice.