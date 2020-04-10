The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to select former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Two official Cincinnati Bengals social media accounts posted a message Friday hinting that the team won't trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bengals are expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top pick in the draft, but several teams have reported interest in the No. 1 pick and could possibly acquire him through a trade.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin has also left the door open for a potential trade of the pick over the last few months.

"Joe Mixon went to college with the last two first overall picks," the Bengals wrote on Instagram and Facebook posts Friday, featuring a photo of running back Joe Mixon with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

"He'll play in the pros with the next [No. 1 pick]..."

Mixon played with Murray at the University of Oklahoma before both players entered the NFL. He also played with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield while with the Sooners.

Murray was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles Rams were the last team to trade up to acquire the No. 1 overall pick. The Rams sent their 2016 first-round pick, two second-round picks, a third-round pick -- in addition to a first-round pick and third-round pick in 2017 -- to the Tennessee Titans to acquire the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Rams also received the Titans' fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft as part of that trade.

Los Angeles selected quarterback Jared Goff with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons traded for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft and selected quarterback Michael Vick. The Rams also acquired the No. 1 pick in 1997 after trading with the New York Jets. The Rams selected Hall of Fame offensive lineman Orlando Pace with that pick.

The Indianapolis Colts traded for the top pick in 1990 and selected quarterback Jeff George. The Houston Oilers traded up to the top of the 1978 NFL Draft to select running back Earl Campbell.

The Bengals traded for the No. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft and selected running back Ki-Jana Carter. Carter tore his ACL during the pre-season and never ran for more than 464 yards in a season during his Bengals tenure.

Cincinnati selected former University of Southern California quarterback Carson Palmer with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, the last time the franchise owned the rights to the top pick.