Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks (12) caught 122 passes for 1,787 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with the Rams. File Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams are trading star wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Houston will send a second-round draft pick to the Rams in exchange for Cooks and a future fourth-round selection. The teams have yet to confirm the pending trade.

It will mark the third time that Cooks has been traded in his NFL career. The Rams previously acquired Cooks and a fourth-rounder from the New England Patriots for a first-round draft pick in 2018. Los Angeles then signed Cooks to a five-year, $81 million contract before that season.

Cooks had a significant role in the Rams' offense in 2018, which culminated with an appearance in Super Bowl LIII. He caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards and five touchdowns that season.

However, the veteran wideout's production declined in 2019 because of a drop in targets and reoccurring concussions. He had 42 catches for 583 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Cooks recorded 122 receptions for 1,787 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with the Rams.

The New Orleans Saints selected Cooks in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He spent three seasons in New Orleans before he was traded to the Patriots in March 2017.

RELATED Chiefs to sign former Raiders RB DeAndre Washington

Last month, Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien traded superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-rounder to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round choice.

In his first public comments since trading away Hopkins, O'Brien said last week the move was "in the best interest of our team" because the wideout wanted "a raise."

The Texans' receiving corps will now feature Cooks, Will Fuller, Kenny Stills and Randall Cobb.