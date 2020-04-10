Former Ohio State star Chase Young is expected to be one of the first players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow -- shown at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine -- is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

Jeff Okudah -- a projected first-round pick -- is among three former Ohio State players planning to virtually participate in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Nearly 60 prospects will participate virtually in the 2020 NFL Draft after the main event was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL announced a list of 58 participating prospects on Thursday, including projected No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, former Ohio State star Chase Young and former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The league also announced it will host a Draft-A-Thon to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts and pay tribute to healthcare workers and others on the front lines fighting the pandemic.

The draft is scheduled for April 23 to 25, with teams making selections from remote locations due to facility closures. The Draft-A-Thon will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network. The first round will start at 8 p.m. EDT April 23. Second- and third-round broadcasts will begin at 7 p.m. EDT April 24. The draft will end with rounds 4 through 7, starting at noon EDT April 25.

LSU will have the most participants in the virtual draft, including Burrow, linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, guard Lloyd Cushenberry, defensive back Grant Delpit, defensive back Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end Thaddeus Moss and linebacker Patrick Queen.

Alabama has seven prospects planning to participate, including Tagovailoa, defensive back Trevon Diggs, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, linebacker Terrell Lewis, defensive back Xavier McKinney, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and offensive tackle Jedrick Willis.

Oklahoma has four prospects expected to participate. Ohio State, Clemson, Auburn, Georgia and Notre Dame each have three prospects planning to participate in the virtual draft.

There will be 255 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, unless teams opt to trade those picks. There are also 32 compensatory draft picks that have been awarded to 15 teams. Teams will have 10 minutes per pick for the first round and seven minutes per pick for the second round. Teams will have five minutes per pick from rounds 3 through 6. Teams will get four minutes per selection in the final round.

Funds raised from the Draft-A-Thon will support: the American Red Cross; the CDC Foundation's All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign; Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund; Meals on Wheels America's COVID-19 Response Fund; the Salvation Army; and the United Way's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

Players participating in the virtual 2020 NFL Draft

LSU: Quarterback Joe Burrow, linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, guard Lloyd Cushenberry, defensive back Grant Delpit, defensive back Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end Thaddeus Moss, linebacker Patrick Queen

Alabama: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, defensive back Trevon Diggs, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, linebacker Terrell Lewis, defensive back Xavier McKinney, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, offensive tackle Jedrick Willis

Oklahoma: Quarterback Jalen Hurts, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Kenneth Murray

Ohio State: Defensive end Chase Young: running back J.K. Dobbins, defensive back Jeff Okudah

Clemson: Wide receiver Tee Higgins, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, defensive back A.J. Terrell

Auburn: Defensive back Noah Igbinoghene, offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, defensive tackle Derrick Brown

Georgia: Quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D'Andre Swift, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas

Notre Dame: Tight end Cole Kmet, wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Julian Okwara

Utah: Defensive back Jaylon Johnson, running back Zach Moss

TCU: Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, wide receiver Jalen Reagor

Michigan: Linebacker Josh Uche, guard Cesar Ruiz

Iowa: Defensive end A.J. Epenesa, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs

Oregon: Quarterback Justin Herbert

Utah State: Quarterback Jordan Love

Washington: Quarterback Jacob Eason

Wisconsin: Running back Jonathan Taylor

Arizona State: Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

Baylor: Wide receiver Denzel Mims

Colorado: Wide receiver Laviska Shenault

Louisville: Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton

USC: Offensive tackle Austin Jackson

Houston: Offensive tackle Josh Jones

Boise State: Offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland

Penn State: Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos

Florida: Defensive back C.J. Henderson

Minnesota: Defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr.

South Carolina: Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw

Texas A&M: Defensive tackle Justin Madabuike