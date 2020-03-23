March 23 (UPI) -- As part of the franchise's off-season rebranding effort, the Los Angeles Rams on Monday revealed new team logos and colors that will debut this season.

The Rams' new look is one part of a rebranding mission that has been ongoing since the organization returned to Los Angeles in 2016 after 21 seasons in St. Louis.

"We have studied every look of the Los Angeles Rams over our history -- the blues, the yellows, the whites, the helmets and the Ram horns -- for inspiration," Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said. "Our goal is to weave together this history into a new, modern look for the Los Angeles Rams, respecting our past and representing our future."

The Rams unveiled four new logos as part of Monday's event. One of the designs, which was widely criticized at the time, resembled a version that was leaked earlier this month.

The new logo, which features "LA" in white letters with a yellow Rams horn coming off the "A," has different coloring than the one that leaked on social media. The leaked version was navy blue with neon yellow accents.

"It just feels like we did it right." Helmets. Uniforms. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/y3pXw6uZ2s— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 23, 2020

The Rams' new colors are called "Rams Royal," a shade of blue, and "Sol," a shade of bright yellow. White is also featured on the new look.

The logos and colors coincide with the team's inaugural season in SoFi Stadium, which is expected to be finished later this year. The Rams will reveal their new uniforms this spring.