Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir will sign a one-year contract with the New York Jets after his release from the Colts on Saturday. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir reached an agreement with the New York Jets on Sunday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Desir agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets. According to NFL Media, the veteran defensive back's deal is worth up to $5.5 million.

The Colts unexpectedly released Desir on Saturday after three seasons in Indianapolis. He signed a three-year, $22.9 million extension with the team last year and recorded a career-best three interceptions in the 2019-20 campaign.

Desir, 29, played in 12 regular-season games (11 starts) last season, notching 50 total tackles, three picks and 11 passes defensed. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed five touchdown passes and a 95.6 passer rating.

The Jets were in need of secondary help after parting ways with Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts this off-season. The franchise re-signed nickel corner Brian Poole but still needed additional help on the outside.

The Cleveland Browns selected Desir in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in Cleveland before a one-year stint with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016. The Colts initially claimed Desir off waivers in September 2017.

In 61 career games between the Browns, Chargers and Colts, Desir has tallied 210 total tackles, five interceptions, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.