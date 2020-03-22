Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) agreed to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week after spending two decades with the Patriots. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family thanked former franchise quarterback Tom Brady with a full-page advertisement in Sunday's edition of the Tampa Bay Times.

The ad was published two days after the Buccaneers officially signed Brady to a two-year contract worth $50 million in fully guaranteed money.

"For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had," the ad read. "When you arrived as a sixth-round pick -- and the best selection this franchise has ever made -- no one imagined all you'd accomplish or how much you'd soon mean to an entire region. You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the G.O.A.T. and forever a part of our family.

"Your passion for the game, competitiveness and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships and 17 division titles. ... To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community -- take care of him. You got a great one."

Brady, 42, left the Patriots with six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVP awards. The four-time Super Bowl MVP completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns and 179 interceptions across 20 seasons in New England.