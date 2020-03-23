Former Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis rushed for 209 yards in 16 games last season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The New York Giants reached an agreement with former Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis on Monday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Lewis agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants. Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.

The Titans released Lewis on March 12, making him a free agent. The veteran tailback previously signed a four-year, $19.8 million contract with the franchise in 2018 and was scheduled to hold a $5.1 million cap figure this season, according to Spotrac.

Lewis, who turns 30 in September, was used primarily as a third-down specialist in a receiving role out of the Titans' backfield. In two seasons in Tennessee, he recorded 726 yards and one touchdown on 209 carries, while adding 84 receptions for 564 yards and two scores.

In 86 career games between the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Titans, Lewis has notched 3,591 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns. He also had brief stints with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts but never appeared in a game with the franchises.