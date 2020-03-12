Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis signed a four-year, $19.8 million contract with the Titans in 2018. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans released running back Dion Lewis and veteran pass-rusher Cameron Wake, the team announced Thursday.

Lewis signed a four-year, $19.8 million contract in 2018 and was scheduled to hold a $5.1 million cap figure in the 2020 season, according to Spotrac. Wake, who signed a three-year deal worth $23 million in 2019, was set to hold an $8.6 million cap figure next season, according to Spotrac.

With the Titans' decision to release Lewis and Wake, the team is freeing up about $10 million in cap space this off-season. Tennessee saves about $5.6 million by releasing Wake and $4 million by letting Lewis enter free agency.

Lewis, 29, was used primarily as a third-down specialist in a receiving role out of the Titans' backfield. In two seasons in Tennessee, he recorded 726 yards and a touchdown on 209 carries, while adding 84 receptions for 564 yards and two scores.

Wake, 38, played in nine games for the Titans last season, finishing with four total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one safety and a pass defensed. He ended last season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Wake spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins before joining the Titans for one season. The veteran linebacker has tallied 364 total tackles, 100.5 sacks, one interception and 17 passes defensed in 155 career games.

The Titans also announced Thursday that the team re-signed defensive back and special teams player Chris Milton to a one-year deal.