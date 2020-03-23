Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) posted a 5-7 record and threw 17 touchdowns to 16 interceptions last season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers agreed to trade backup quarterback Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins on Monday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Washington will acquire Allen in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. The trade agreement came hours after the Panthers signed XFL standout signal-caller P.J. Walker, making Allen expendable.

The Redskins remain committed to second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to ESPN. The team wanted a quarterback who could compete with the former Ohio State star but would know how to handle a backup role.

Allen, an undrafted free agent out of Houston in 2018, previously signed a one-year deal with the Panthers earlier this month. The 24-year-old gunslinger will rejoin new Redskins offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who served as Allen's quarterbacks coach with the Panthers in the last two seasons.

In 13 games (12 starts) last season, Allen posted a 5-7 record and completed 62 percent of his passes. He threw 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, finishing with an 80.0 passer rating.