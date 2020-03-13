Buffalo Bills left guard Quinton Spain (R) did not allow a sack against quarterback Josh Allen last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a three-year contract with offensive lineman Quinton Spain.

Spain confirmed the deal Thursday night on social media. Sources told NFL Network the pact is worth $15 million. Spain, 28, started all 16 games on the Bills' offensive line in 2019.

"I'm happy to be back and ready to continue what we started and didn't finish last year," Spain told the Buffalo News. "We got something special going on in Buffalo and I didn't want to pass up on that opportunity."

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound left guard played the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans before signing a one-year contract with the Bills last off-season.

Spain did a spectacular job of protecting Josh Allen in 2019, allowing just five hits while not surrendering a single sack on the Bills quarterback.

The Bills also restructured the contract of tight end Tyler Kroft on Thursday. Sources told NFL Network that the last year of Kroft's previous contract has been voided.

He will play the 2020 season on a one-year, $4 million contract, with $3.4 million of the deal guaranteed.